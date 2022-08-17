Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Christopher Donald Reynolds, 24, 15 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief; less than $1,000. No bond set.

Kyrah Danyel Allen, 21, 311 Weaver Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Heather Amanda Miller, 36, No address given, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Andre Demond Cage, 41, 1607 Smith Road, Woodville, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Carnell Vick King, 52, 9 Petal Lane, Sibley, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000.00.

Ayden Eyrich Rojo, 19. 1206 Eastwood Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000.00.

Arrests — Friday

Joel Antonio Jackson, 42, 8 Perrault Street, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $276.00 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge and $350.00 on contempt: default in payment charge.

Joseph Dewayne Gauhreaux, 45, 6 Fox Chase Drive, Pineville, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000.00.

Alexander Adams, 34, 206 Jefferson Davis Boulevard, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, motor vehicle: disobedience of official traffic-control devices, and motor vehicle: improper passing. Bond set at $1,000.00 on DUI – 1st offense charge, $50.00 on motor vehicle: disobedience of official traffic-control devices charge, and $50.00 on motor vehicle: improper passing charge.

Darrel Erwin Gatlin, 44, 1820 Eagle Street, New Orleans, La., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Calvin Jackson Jr., 44, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $284.00.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Traffics stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Birdwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop at First Presbyterian Church.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Property damage on Auburn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Armstrong Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Roth Hill Road.

Disturbance on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Follow up on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on East First Street.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Welfare concern/check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Fine Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Mascagni Avenue.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Dog problem on Eastwood Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue/Sprint Mart.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Reports — Friday

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Property damage on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Beulah Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Vadrenne Michelle Hubbard, Laine Avenue, New Orleans, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense and speeding on state highway. Held on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Frederick Hauer, 33, Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charges of speeding – failure to decrease speed approaching school zone, no insurance, seat belt violation, and license plate; no tag or expired tag. Held without bond.

Ayden Eyrich Rojo, 20, Eastwood Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on no bond.

Austin Cole Wiggins, 24, Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, seat belt violation, and speeding on state highway. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Jeremiyah Phillip Clark, 20, York Road, Natchez, on charge of murder/accessory after the fact. Released on no bond.

Marvin Theodore Gatlin, 58, Oak Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released without bond.

Calvin Jackson, 44, Homeless, Natchez, on warrant for arrest. Held without bond.

Alexander Royel Mazique, 27, North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, seat belt violation, and speeding. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Burglary on Airport Road.

Unwanted subject on Gadwall Court.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Rand Acres Road.

Simple assault on Springfield Road.

Intelligence report on Tuccio Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Barth Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Booker Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Canvas Back Court.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Kingston Road

Accident on Upper Kingston Road.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

False alarm on Southmoor Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Friday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Fire on Duck Pond Road.

Intelligence report on Westwood Road.

Threats on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Lake Montrose Road.

Disturbance on Oak Lane.

Theft on Foster Mound Road.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

Intelligence report on Southwind Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Robert Ring Jr., 49, 115 Cottenwood Drive, Ridgecrest, simple assault (two counts) and interfering with emergency communication. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Kelli Palermo, 41, 6139 Lormand Road, Maurice, theft of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000.

Kenzeric Hollins Jr., 18, 16641 S. Harrells Ferry Road, B56, Baton Rouge, illegal street racing. Bond set at $175.

Jahaznajia Sommerville, 19, 6600 Lancaster Road, No. 98, possession of stolen things. Bond set at $2,500.

Reports — Monday

Automobile accident on Louisiana Avenue.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 909.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 131.

Disturbance on US 84.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Sunday

Missing person on Moose Lodge Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Attempted break in on Louisiana Highway 569.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Alarms on West Side Drive.

Automobile theft on Carter Street.

Aggravated battery on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile theft on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 900.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Disturbance on Smart Lane.

Fight on Earl Davis Road.

Reports — Saturday

Domestic violence on Lincoln Avenue.

Disturbance on Mimosa Drive.

Theft on Indian Village Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Attempted break in on Stephens Road.

Fire on Orange Street.

Aggravated assault on Sage Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 568.

Juvenile problem on Garden Drive.

Fight on Plum Street.

Reports — Friday

Fight on Rabb Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 565.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Road.

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 131.

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Reckless driving on Belle Grove Circle.

Fire on Louisiana Highway 129.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Keisho Hawkins, 30, 807 South 2nd St., aggravated assault with a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $87,500.