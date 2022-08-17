Crum leads Green Wave to shutout victory from the circle

VICKSBURG — Lily Crum was a force for Cathedral High School’s varsity softball team last Tuesday afternoon in the Lady Green Wave’s 12-0 win over the archrival St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes in four innings in an MAIS District 3-5A match-up.

And not only on the mound, but at the plate as well. Crum pitched four innings of shutout, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks. She also went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in to lead Cathedral’s 10-hit performance.

“She struggled with her command on Monday night, but she had an outstanding performance Tuesday night against St. Aloysius,” Lady Green Wave head coach Craig Beesley said.

Cathedral jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. KG Fisher had a triple during the Lady Green Wave’s five-run barrage in the top of the second for a 10-0 lead. They added two runs in the top of the fourth and Crum ended the game early by keeping the Lady Flashes scoreless in the bottom of the fourth.

“We had a great offensive performance at St. Al,” Beesley said. “Lily had a great game, both on the mound and at the plate.

So did Fisher, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Coming off her 3-for-4, 5 RBI performance in an 11-4 win over Adams County Christian School in Cathedral’s district opener last Monday afternoon, Kinslee Young went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Molly Shirley was 1-for-2, was walked one, reached on an error, and scored three runs.

“We’ve got some good games coming up this Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. Hopefully, we can stay ahead in the district race,” Beesley said.

Cathedral (7-1, 2-0) plays host to Silliman Institute in a non-district game this Saturday with the junior varsity game at 11 a.m., followed by the varsity game at 12:15 p.m.