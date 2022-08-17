May 21, 1946 – Aug. 13, 2022

Services for Nancy McCrary Passbach, 76, of Natchez who died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Dr. Robert Savant officiating. Masks or face coverings will be required at the service due to COVID.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Passbach was born May 21, 1946, in Atlanta, TX the daughter of Dobson William McCrary and Ruby Lee Maynor McCrary.

She was a member of St Mary Basilica. She was also a member of the Natchez Adams County Humane Society and the ASPCA. Anyone who knew her knew that she was an animal lover.

Mrs. Passbach was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand Ludvic Passbach, Jr.; father, Dobson William McCrary; mother, Ruby Lee Maynor McCrary; sister Jewell Dean McCrary Branch; brother-in-law, Alton Ray Branch; father-in-law, Ferdinand L. Passbach, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Camille Brown Passbach.

Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline L. Passbach of Natchez; future son-in-law, Kenneth L. Beesley, Jr. of Natchez; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Freddie and Mary Ruth P. Maier of Natchez; aunt, Jane Wills and her family of Plano TX; nephew, Ricky Maier, and wife, Traci and their daughter, Camille of Choudrant, LA; nephew, Toby Maier, and his children, William and Sidney of Natchez; a number of cousins in the Natchez area and out of town; and special friend, Nettie Gautreau of Vidalia, LA.

Pallbearers will be Craig Beesley, Toby Maier, Ricky Maier, Paul Leake, Lee Best, Malcolm Davis, Charles Garrity, and Ken Beesley, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Willard, Willie Brown, Randy Jordan, Freddie Maier, William Maier, and Jack Cupit.

Special thanks to Dr. England and his staff for the lifetime of care they provided my mother, and to Deaconess Home Health and staff for the wonderful care they provided during the time she was under their care. I would like to thank Latoya Carter, Deborah Horton, and Kawana Smith from Home Sweet Home who were wonderful, much-loved caregivers. I would also like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful vets and staff at Natchez Vet Clinic for the years of love and care for my mother’s fur babies and for their love, kindness, friendship, and the special bond they had with my mother.

Memorials may be made to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society; St. Jude Children’s Hospital or charity or organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.