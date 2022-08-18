Thompson directs $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation

Published 10:05 am Thursday, August 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has directed $150,000 to Alcorn State University Foundation from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The program awarded in total $4,950,623 to Mississippi. The state received $247,531 for management and administration. The second congressional district, which Thompson serves, includes Natchez and Adams County. The district received $1.912 million for nonprofit organizations.

