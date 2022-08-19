Brave named to All-SWAC Preseason team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Alcorn State Volleyball’s Mikenzie Young-Mullins has been named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team, as announced Thursday, Aug. 18, by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Office from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. For Young-Mullins, this is her first preseason nod to the all-conference preseason team.

Young-Mullins, a redshirt senior outside hitter from Duncan, South Carolina, was a member of the 2020-21 SWAC All-Tournament Team, in addition to being named 2020-21 SWAC Newcomer of the Year. That same season, the James F. Byrnes High alum made her way onto the All-SWAC Second Team.

As a redshirt junior in fall 2021, Young-Mullins started all 28 matches in which she appeared, leading the Braves squad and finishing fourth in the SWAC for points (351), averaging 3.55 points per set across the season. In all, she tallied 303 kills, allowing her to finish third in the league for that category, averaging 3.06 kills per set. Her 270 digs was good enough to finish second on the Braves roster with an average of 2.73 digs per set as well.

Florida A&M’s Dominque Washington was named the league’s Preseason Player of the Year, while fellow teammate Jada Taylor was named the Preseason Libero of the Year. FAMU’s Irem Ucar was named the Preseason Setter of the Year, and it was Bethune-Cookman’s Alleah Dallas grabbing the Preseason Blocker of the Year accolade rounding out the list of individual honors announced by the league.

Jackson State led all member institutions with five (5) total preseason selections, followed by Florida A&M (4) and Alabama State (3). Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bethune-Cookman, Prairie View A&M, Alcorn State, Southern and Texas Southern each had one selection (1), respectfully.

For a complete list of this year’s Preseason All-SWAC Volleyball Team, please click here or visit SWAC.org.

Alcorn State Volleyball begins the 2022 season taking part in the Bash in the Boro Tournament hosted by Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia. The Braves are joined by teams from USC Upstate and Stetson, in addition to the host Eagles of GSU, with the tournament scheduled for the weekend of August 26-27.

