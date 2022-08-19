PERFECT SCORE: Vidalia student pleasantly surprised by LEAP test results

VIDALIA, La. — When someone asks the 6th-grade class at Vidalia Junior High School to point to the smartest kid in the class, a lot of them would point to Brylee Marsalis.

Marsalis, who is from Natchez, attended Ferriday Upper Elementary School last school year where she took the 5th-grade LEAP test in math, English Language Arts, Social Studies and science.

Marsalis said when she took the test, she blocked out everything else in her mind.

To pass, students earn Basic, Mastery or Advanced scores. Marsalis scored Advanced in both Math and ELA and Mastery in science and social studies.

“I thought I may probably get Advanced or Mastery, but I didn’t think I got them all correct,” she said.

Learning that she had answered every question on the ELA portion correctly came as a pleasant surprise to Marsalis when the LEAP scores were announced earlier this month, she said.

The Concordia Parish School Board honored Brylee for this achievement at their August board meeting and gave her a certificate.

Marsalis said she enjoys reading and writing more than any other school subject. She mostly enjoys reading fantasy, horror and thriller novels and comic books, she said. Drawing and reading are her two favorite hobbies.

Marsalis said when she grows up, she pictures herself becoming a writer or movie producer for superhero movies. Marvel superheroes are her favorite, she said.

Her parents, Fred and Betty Marsalis, both work for the Concordia Parish School District in top positions. Betty Marsalis is the Director of Elementary Education and Fred Marsalis is the financial business manager for the school district.

“I think my mom is the reason I got advanced,” Brylee Marsalis said. “She made me study. Otherwise, I don’t think I would’ve gotten it.”

Vidalia Junior High School Principal Christine Washington said Marsalis is usually very quiet in class but is also very bright. She customarily makes it onto the principal’s list by earning honor roll each time report cards are issued.