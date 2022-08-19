Visit Your Community College on August 24

On Aug. 24, 1972, college students climbed into their Volkswagen Beetles, Pontiacs, Datsuns or if they were cool, Mustangs or Corvettes and drove to their first day of class at the newly established Natchez Campus of Copiah-Lincoln Junior College.

Truly the beginning of something that we now celebrate 50 years later. Co-Lin Natchez is here today only through the vision and support of a community that believed Natchez citizens needed a place to receive a quality education that was affordable for all families.

Now 50 years later on Aug. 24, 2022, the Co-Lin Natchez Campus is inviting all of you to visit your Community College. Co-Lin is joining with the Natchez –Adams County Chamber of Commerce to open our campus doors from 5 until 6:30 p.m. We would like you to see how our Natchez campus has grown since 1972 and to also experience a little hospitality from Co-Lin as a thank you for 50 years of support. Even if you have never been to a class, event, or meeting at Co-Lin, your tax dollars helped create and sustain an institution that provides immeasurable value to the community and your support is appreciated.

We could provide facts and figures about economic impact, numbers of graduates or special programs from Co-Lin for the past years, and they would be impressive. However, all of us at Co-Lin could, more importantly, tell you many stories about all kinds of students, from children attending Kids College to older adults taking advantage of the special interest courses offered through the years or the traditional college and career tech students who are able to continue their education close to home.

A special invitation is extended for Co-Lin alumni to record their story when visiting campus Aug. 24. We will make it easy to share a memory about your time at Co-Lin or just briefly tell how your life was impacted by your experience on the Natchez campus. You will become part of a lasting archive of stories preserved to celebrate 50 years of a Natchez treasure.

All of you in this community are part of the Co-Lin story and the faculty and staff are thankful we can open our buildings and classrooms for visitors on Aug. 24 to enjoy refreshments, take a walk around the campus, share a memory, and see the value we add to quality of life in the area.

Please stop by the Red-Watkins Vocational Technical Education Center from 5 until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to see your community college. Unfortunately, most of the VWs, Datsuns, and Pontiacs are no longer cruising the streets. However, 50 years later, Co-Lin Natchez, unlike the vintage but rusty cars, has grown from a vision to a part of the community that has only increased in value.

Beth Richard is director of Library Services, Copiah-Lincoln Community College Natchez Campus.