Crime Reports: Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Rance LeJoseph Champ, 46, 32 Bishop Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. No fine set.

Breanna LaShay Williams, 26, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Monday

Terricka Ambreon Coach, 21, 108 Virginia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on South Rankin Street.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Simple assault on North Rankin Street.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Theft on South Broadway Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Drug related on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Cottage Farm Road.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Property damage on Devereux Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Brandon Marcellus Brooks, 25, Second Street, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Released without bond.

Jalin Lamont Johnson, 19, Providence Road, Natchez, on charge of murder/accessory after the fact. Released on $100,000 bond.

Otis Lee Pinder, 65, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of driving under the influence – other substance. Held on $500.00 bond.

Kamron Jerell Singleton, 18, Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Released without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Joey Ocell Henry, 54, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Dre’Carl Deon Robinson, 18, No address given, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Property damage on Liberty Road.

Civil matter on Pruett Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Tuccio Lane.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Fight in progress on Magnolia Avenue.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Sandpiper Road.

Hit and run on State Street.

Theft on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Dog problem on Southview Drive.

Missing person on State Street.

Two counts of forgery/embezzlement on South Wall Street.

Intelligence report on Rainbow Street.

False alarm on Barth Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Threats on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jalandon R. Green, 21, 706 Texas Ave., simple assault and simple battery. No bond set.

Shamar Cole, 23, 111 Peach St., Ridgecrest, simple assault and simple battery. No bond set.

Devon R. Collins, 20, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, simple assault and simple battery. No bond set.

Mario Armbrister, 23, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, simple assault and simple battery. No bond set.

Jahiem Amant, 20, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, aggravated second-degree battery. No bond set.

Dennis Hunt Jr., 37, 137 Southwest Pineforest, Roxie, simple kidnapping. No bond set.

Tajaree McCray, 29, 101 Cresent Drive, illegal carrying of weapons. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Aggravated assault on 5th Street.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Alarms on Robbins Lane.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 15.

Fire on US 84.

Alarms on Miranda Drive.

Threats on Harris Road.