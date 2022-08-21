Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Reuben Jamal Scott, 34, 11620 Mississippi State Highway 24, Centreville, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Email newsletter signup

Kennon Kentrel Calvin, 35, 6 Abbott Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Isaac Javon Hill, 20, 159 Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Hillary Elizabeth Harrigill, 31, 110 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Corey Dewayne Hamilton, 20, 105 Kennedy Drive, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. No bond set.

Jariod Larmar Hauer, 28, 203 Downing Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $702.50.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Manfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Woodville Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on State Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Auburn Avenue.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Disturbance on Desoto Street.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Oak Place.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Parkway Baptist Church.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Reckless driving on Lamar Street.

Domestic disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Silver Street.

Accident on Canal Street.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Brentwood Lane.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Burglary on West Wood Avenue.

Disturbing the peace on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop n St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reckless driving on Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Chelsey Chiplin, 23, Morgan Fork Church Lane, Roxie, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, window tint, motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, and no proof of liability insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.

Damien Keonne Hayes, 27, North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Out on good bond.

Diquan Deontae Seals, 28, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Out on good bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Cornelius James Haynes, 21, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of receiving stolen property and burglary. Released on $10,000 bond.

Johnathan Lee Ivory, 44, Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of sale of Schedule II – methamphetamine. Held without bond.

Brian Jerald Johnson, 34, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II – crack cocaine, possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, and possession of Schedule IV – phentermine. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Cloverdale Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop at Providence Ballpark.

Breaking and entering on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Providence Road.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on Nations Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on First Street.

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on Tuccio Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Threats on State Street.

Threats on York Road.

Theft on York Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Cassie L. Verbeck, 33, 114 Apple St., Ridgecrest, bench warrant for failure to appear and possession of schedule II drugs. Bond set at $10,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Kyshaune McCullan, 20, 105 Miranda Drive, Clayton, burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Laci Fitt, 37, 109 National Guardy Road, possession of schedule II narcotics and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Michael Lee, 39, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, simple escape. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Fire on 6th Street.

Reckless driving on Louisiana Highway 15.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Carter Street.

Simple escape on Louisiana Highway 15.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 569.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Attempted break in on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Domestic violence on Trading Post Road.

Traffic stop on Pecan Street.

Unwanted person on Smith Lane.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Kenneth A. Moody, 31, 247 Lodge Road, Hot Springs, terrorizing. No bond set.