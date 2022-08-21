Excuse me: Is that you, Fall?

By Jennie Guido

I don’t summer well. Yes, I like to get a tan and lounge in a pool when I can, but the heat is a no-go for me. I’m made for the cooler days of fall and frigid winters. Let’s face it – I don’t mind ice.

So at this house, I’m transitioning into fall. The summer decor is going into the closet. Pumpkin scents can be found burning around the clock. It’s all I can do to refrain until September 1 to break out my jack-o-lanterns.

Email newsletter signup

Luckily, Mom helped my sweater-weather needs with baking a batch of cookies. Yes, they were simple oatmeal cookies, but she uses cranberries and adds chopped pecans. She also substitutes all brown sugar for white. That little hint of cinnamon is all I need to make it through these final weeks of helter swelter.

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies

3 sticks of softened, unsalted butter plus 4 tablespoons

2 ½ cups brown sugar, firmly packed

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Salt (optional)

2 cups dried cranberries (or raisins)

6 cups old-fashioned oats

2 cups pecans, chopped

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Add baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Mix well. Slowly add the flour, mixing constantly. Fold in the cranberries and pecans. Slowly fold in the oats until all is combined.

Using a ½ ounce ice cream scoop, drop the dough onto a cookie sheet and bake in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes until lightly golden brown. Do not over bake as they will be too dry and hard. Cool completely and store in an air-tight container.