Fallen tree on John R. Junkin Drive traps driver

Published 5:42 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A fallen tree on John R. Junkin Drive traps a driver. (Photo Courtesy of Adams County Sheriff's Office)

NATCHEZ — A tree fell on top of a car on the eastbound lane of John R. Junkin Drive during a Sunday afternoon storm, trapping the driver for half an hour.

Law enforcement on the scene said the driver was unharmed.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and first responders, including Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez Police, came to assist with getting the driver out and are still working to clear the debris as of 5:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Mayor and aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers; to discuss monument design and next fiscal year budget

Major projects underway at Melrose

Major improvement projects under way at Melrose

Author, paleontologist, chef or CEO of the world? Perfect scoring student on state test aspires for greatness

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend the Blues and Soul Superbowl on the Natchez Bluff Oct. 7 and 8?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections