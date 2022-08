Services for Eugenia W. Lewis, 84, of Natchez, MS who died Aug. 12, 2022, at her residence, will be at Word of Faith in Natchez, MS on Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Baldwin of New Living Word Ministries in Ruston, LA. Burial will follow at Robinson Chapel B.C. cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup