VIDALIA – Funeral services for Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland, 100, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Vidalia on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at noon with Bro. Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in O’Zion Baptist Church Cemetery (4775 Berrytown Rd., Meadville, MS 39653), under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Evelyn was born on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1922, in Mount Hermon, LA and passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She proudly served the country in the United States Army as a Med-tech. Evelyn was a member of Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, sewing, and quilting. More importantly, she loved spending time with her family and bossing them around nicely. She would do anything for anyone, and she was the sweetest, kindest soul you could ever meet. Evelyn was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She was reunited with her husband, Alfred H. Holland; parents, J.E. Riles and Rena Dedon Riles; brothers, J.W. Riles and Retus Riles; sisters, Irma Lou Williamson, Gerrylene Williamson, and Elvie Moak and sons-in-law, Bobby Pell and C.P. Cavin.

Email newsletter signup

Those left behind to cherish Evelyn’s memory are her daughters, Peggy Cavin, Rose Tillery both of Vidalia, LA, and Laveda Pell of Vicksburg, MS; grandchildren, Amanda McGarry and her husband, Clint of Church Hill, MS, Emily Cavin and George Ashley of Vidalia, LA, Charlotte Buckles and her husband, Robbie of Vidalia, LA, Shanna Tullos of Vidalia, LA, James Tullos and his wife, Adelia of Benton, LA, Sonny Pell and his wife, Ashley of Vicksburg, LA, and Spencer Pell of Pearl, MS; great-grandchildren, Marlee McGarry, Avery Tullos, Maddox Tullos, Christian Michael Lancaster, Tatum Pell, Kendall Pell, Zoe Pell, Trey Buckles, and Abbey Buckles, Abby Murphy, Emily Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family.

Those honoring Evelyn as pallbearers are James Tullos, Clint McGarry, Sonny Pell, Maddox Tullos, Christian Micheal Lancaster, Richard Guy, George Ashley, and Monty Braley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Campbell, Keith Graves, Joel Moak, John Moak, Jerry Holland, Dustin Birely, and Pat Anders.

The family will receive friends at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Vidalia on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at noon.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.