Special teams, turnovers costly in Centreville’s loss at Bowling Green

FRANKLINTON — The Centreville Academy Tigers racked up over 400 yards of total offense, but two missed two-point conversions and costly turnovers hurt them as they lost to the Bowling Green School Buccaneers 13-12 last Friday night.

Centreville freshman quarterback Parker Nettles had a good game, completing 15 of 25 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also had a pair of untimely interceptions. Senior running back Tyler Wooley had 25 carries for 167 yards and freshman wide receiver John Austin Sterling had six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though Centreville finished with 408 total yards of offense, their defense couldn’t slow down Bowling Green’s running game, which accounted for 188 of the Buccaneers’ 229 total yards of offense.

Bowling Green scored first on a 44-yard run and added the extra point for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Later on in the same quarter, Nettles connected with Sterling on a 21-yard touchdown pass, but the try for two was no good and the Tigers still trailed 7-6.

It would remain that way until the third quarter, when Nettles threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Sterling to give the Tigers a 12-7 lead. Unfortunately, once again the two-point conversion was no good.

Later on in the third quarter, the Buccaneers scored on a 15-yard run. The kick was no good, but the home team led 13-12. Surprisingly, Centreville was held scoreless the entire fourth quarter by a bend-but-don’t-break Buccaneers defense.

What also hurt the Tigers was that they were just 1-for-5 on third-down conversions and 0-for-2 on fourth-down conversions. They were also penalized six times for 72 yards. On the other hand, the Buccaneers converted six of their eight third-down conversions and were 1-for-1 on fourth down. They were only penalized four times for 26 yards.

Centreville Academy (1-1) plays host to St. Aloysius High School this Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.