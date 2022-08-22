Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022

Rain, rain, go away. Come back again some other day.

Rain remains in the forecast at Natchez has been placed under a flood watch according to the NWS Jackson Office. Tuesday will have a 90 percent chance of precipitation as the rainfall amounts could be one to two inches.

The high for tomorrow is 77 with a low of 72. Wind will be blowing out of the SSE at 5 mph. So far this month, Natchez has recorded 4.5 inches of rain and 44.93 inches or rain in 2022. The average is 2.29 inches of rain for August and 34.36 inches of rain for the year to date.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi River levels were at 24.7 feet above gauge zero in Natchez today. They are forecast to drop to 24.1 and continue to drop into the rest of the week.