Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin

The Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship was recently endowed with the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation by the late Zelda Millstein’s estate.

Zelda Millstein was an educator and avid volunteer in the Natchez community. She and her husband were dedicated to educating children in the Natchez-Adams County area and planned for funds from their estate to be used to provide scholarships to students in need who showed scholastic excellence. The scholarship will be awarded to benefit a student on the Natchez campus of Co-Lin with a 3.0 grade point average who demonstrates financial need.

Kevin Smith, senior vice president of United Mississippi Bank in Natchez, has been the administrator of the fund before gifting it to Co-Lin.

“Mrs. Millstein was such a proponent of education and loved supporting her community in Natchez,” Smith said. “I know she would be pleased to see this scholarship fund put to use to benefit students at Co-Lin Natchez.”

To discuss planned giving for scholarships or other areas of support at Co-Lin, contact the Co-Lin Foundation at (601) 643-8332 or visit www.colin.edu/alumni-foundation.