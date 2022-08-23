Weather Forecast: August 24, 2022

The chance of rain in Death Valley is always 0 percent but Natchez’s forecast is a different story.

NWS in Jackson says there is a 100 percent chance of rain Wednesday. The morning will open with rain followed by showers, thunderstorm, showers, drizzling and thunderstorms.

The rainfall amount could be between one inch to two inches and continue into the night with a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday night.

Wind will be out of the South Southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and the high is 81. Wednesday’s low is 72. According to the NWS, 1.83 inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours.

Mississippi River fell to 24.2 feet above gauge zero. It is projected to fall another half of a foot by tomorrow and continue to fall into the weekend.