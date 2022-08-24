Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 12-18:

Carell Jones charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Donna Yvonne Lee charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnnie Stevens charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Karmon Singleton charged with conspiracy to commit crime. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kamron Singleton charged with four counts of grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Javari M. Blanton charged with conspiracy to commit crime. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Javari M. Blanton charged with receiving and possession of stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Robert Gossett charged with enticement of a child. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 12-18:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 17:

Darrel Erwin Gatlin, 44, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Adam Stuart Chapman, 40, not guilty of trespass after notice of non-permission.

Glynn E. Roy, Age N/A, charged with stalking. Case remanded to files. $100 court cost.

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 46, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Alicia Willette White, 29, charged with malicious mischief. Case dismissed. $100 court cost.

Rance Champ, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of cocaine. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Heather Miller, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Terricka Coach, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply with requests or demands of officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Willie James Carter, 76, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Evelyn Elaine Hutchins, 67, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Jimmy Lee Ware, 65, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.