Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Kylie Daniel Arceneaux, 33, 403 Welch Road, Rayne, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Friday

Andre Jacques Perrin, 60, 529 Duncan Avenue, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and DUI – 1st offense. No bond set on accident: hit and run charge. Bond set at $750.00 on DUI – 1st offense charge.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Woodhaven Drive.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Suspicious activity on Westwood Road.

Loud noise/music on Nancy Court.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Mulberry Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Pecanway Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Clifton Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on North Broadway Street.

Unauthorized use on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Live Oak Drive.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Lincoln Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Unwanted subject on Lewis Drive.

Reports — Friday

Abandoned vehicle on Silver Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

False alarm on Brentwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Welfare concern/check on Gloucester Court.

Theft on Elm Street.

False alarm on Henderson Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on South Wall Street.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Oakland Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on North Commerce Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Keyone Shaunte Sewell, 43, Florida Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and window tint law. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Christopher B. Housley, 46, Second Street, Natchez, on charges of no proof of insurance, driving under the influence, no tag, and improper lane use. Released on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Travon Shonnell Lyles, 43, Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Roderrick J. Williams, 37, Marquette Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Threats on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Johnson Circle.

Theft on Proby Circle.

Intelligence report on Johnson Circle.

Accident on Johnson Circle.

Reports — Sunday

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Juvenile problem on Upper Kingston Road.

Disturbing the peace on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Burkhart Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Turkey Creek Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Magnolia Street.

Breaking and entering on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Two juvenile problem reports on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Friday

Suspicious activity on Lee Parker Road.

False alarm on Lagrange Road.

Civil matter on Emerald Mound Road.

Harassment on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North Overpass North Bound.

Domestic disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/McDonald’s.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Jordan Carriers.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Gwendolyn Robbins, 50, 189 Moriah Plantation Road, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,800.

Arrests — Sunday

Jontrel Powell, 23, 224 Second St, Clayton, second-degree battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Spencer Humphrey, 35, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, contributing to juvenile delinquency, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. No bond set.

Mica Adair, 36, 1246 George Carroll Road, Wisner, indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Anthony Harris, Jr., 23, 146 Ron Road, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Jase Fitzgerald, 22, 41499 Oak Harbor Drive, Prairieville, driving while intoxicated, first offense. Bond set at $1,625.

Arrests — Friday

Jordy Lee, 36, 140 Trading Post Road, Jonesville, disturbing the peace, public drunkenness and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Automobile accidents on US 84.

Domestic violence on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Miranda Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 906.

Suspicious person on Bingham Street.

Theft on Orange Street.

Alarms on Ferriday Drive.

Alarms on Palms Street.

Alarms on Robbins Lane.

Fight on Loomis Lane.

Warrant on Main Street.

Domestic violence on Ron Road.

Alarms on Alabama Street.

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive.

911 hang up on Pete Davis Road.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Louisiana Highway 568.

Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive.

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Disturbance on US 84.

Unwanted person on Airport Road.