March 12, 1947 – Aug. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Deloris Marie Robinson Beverly, 75, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church – The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 7 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Deloris was born March 12, 1947, the daughter of Eliza Marie Robinson Johnson and James Logan. She was educated in the Natchez-Adams School District and was employed with MAAP (formerly AJFC). Mrs. Beverly was a member of New Hope Baptist Church – The Vision Center. Deloris enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and spouse.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Robinson Luss and Sharon Hills; brother, Richard Roy Robinson, Sr.; daughter, Cassandra Beverly; son, Joseph Ray Beverly and grandchildren, Braxton Robinson and Roslyn Robinson; grandparents, Eliza Thomas Quinn and James Robinson, Sr.

Deloris leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Rev. James Beverly, Sr.; sons, Barrette Robinson and James Beverly, Jr.; daughters, Angela Thomas, Cursandria Robinson, Rotundria Robinson, Yolunda Davis, Catrina Jones, Brenda Beverly, and Trisha Beverly; brothers, Leslie Robinson, Sr., Benjamin J. Robinson, Lonnie Green, Kenny Robinson, Sr. and Arthur Robinson; sisters, Julia Griffin, Helen Jackson and Wanda Robinson Ceasor; aunt, Edith Hills; grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

