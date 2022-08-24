Nov. 25, 1925 – Aug. 9, 2022

Funeral Services for Emma Louise Byrd, 96, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 20, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Scott Dugas, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.