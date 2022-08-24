FERRIDAY – Funeral services for James W. Bragg, Sr., 84, of Frogmore, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 12 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jim was born on Thursday, Aug. 26, 1937, in Ashville, N.C., and passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home. He proudly served the country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Bragg lived in Frogmore where he farmed soybeans, cotton, and raised Simmental Cattle. He was an avid storyteller.

Mr. Bragg was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Jo Bragg; his parents, Robert A. Bragg and Katherine Compton Bragg.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marie Bragg of Dallas, TX; son, James W. Bragg, Jr., and Wife Cherie of New Orleans, LA; and grandson, James W. Bragg III.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the service time.

The family wants to give a special thanks to the staff at “No Place Like Home” for the care of Mr. and Mrs. Bragg in their later years.

