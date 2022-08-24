Aug. 2, 2003 – Aug. 13, 2022

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Keimarriyon LaDerrious Montreal Daniels, 19, of Pattison, who died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston, TX, will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch (J.T. West Memorial Chapel) with Rev. Roosevelt Harried officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. John Cemetery in Pattison under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home, and on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

Keimarriyon was born on Aug. 2, 2003, the son of Wanda White and Christopher Daniels, Sr. He was a 2021 graduate of Port Gibson High School. He was an exterior paint designer, where he loved to design and wrap automobiles. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Zola Berry and Jergens Jones; grandfather, Ambrose Slaughter, and uncle, Keith White.

Keimarriyon leaves to cherish his memories: his loving parents; brothers, Christopher Daniels, Jr., and Cameron Fortenberry; sisters, Keatriuna Daniels and Christyana Daniels; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family, and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.