Kevin Lamont Patterson

Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Kevin Patterson

Nov. 10, 1976 – Aug. 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Kevin Lamont Patterson, affectionately known as “Pooh”, who died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Slidell, LA, will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Linda White officiating.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Church Hill, MS under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. and will continue on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

