Nov. 10, 1976 – Aug. 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Kevin Lamont Patterson, affectionately known as “Pooh”, who died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Slidell, LA, will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Linda White officiating.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Church Hill, MS under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. and will continue on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.