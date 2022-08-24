Mildred Lee Wheeler

Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Nov. 21, 1932 – Aug. 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Mildred Lee Wheeler, 89, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with D.W. Daniels, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wheeler was born Nov. 21, 1932, in McComb, MS the daughter of Pollard Ford McCall and Mildred Lee Thomas McCall.

She was a Baptist, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Mrs. Wheeler was preceded in death by her husband, H.R. Wheeler; parents; brother, John Ford McCall; and son Michael R. Wheeler.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Gail Wheeler; daughter-in-law, Tammy Thornton Wheeler; grandsons, Ron Watts, and wife, Erin Watts; granddaughters, Lindsey Wheeler and Mallory Wheeler; great-grandsons, Clay, Tanner, and Murray Watts; sisters, Edra Carole Daniels and Peggy Nell McCall; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ron Watts, Clay Watts, D.W. Daniels, Jr., Joseph Garrity, William Reynolds, and JR. Williams.

