Weather Forecast: August 25, 2022

When Johnny Cash sang “How high is the water mama,” was he asking about Natchez?

National Weather Service’s Jackson Office has warned residents of continued risks of flooding this week due to high rainfall amounts and it might continue.

Thursday is forecast to have 90 percent chance of precipitation with the majority of showers after 1 p.m. The high is 84 and the low is 72. A south by south east wind will breeze through at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Precipitation amounts could be between a quarter to a half inch of rain.

The past 24 hours have seen 3.22 inches of rain which increases the monthly precipitation total to 9.55. This year to date has seen 49.98 inches of rain.

Natchez’s river gauge indicates the river is at 24.9 feet above gauge zero, a .7 foot increase. While the river stages were supposed to drop, continued rain has brought them back up. The river will rise to 25.5 before dropping again, dependent on rainfall upstream.