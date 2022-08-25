Claiborne could make immediate impact for Jefferson County

FAYETTE — Jefferson County opens its 2022 season with a home game against Amite County Friday night. Amite went 3-6 last season and lost its season opener to the Tigers 34-8.

By contrast, Jefferson County went 3-7 and 2-2 in district play last season.

The Trojans might be looking to spoil the home opener in Fayette but they will have to slow down JJ Claiborne who transferred from Adams County Christian School this year. Claiborne was a tank for the Rebels last season.

Email newsletter signup

He is a junior but is a big strong back with a lot of power. Last season, he ran for 710 yards. Claiborne would be the player to watch in the game and it will be interesting to see if he can make an immediate impact on the Tigers offense.

Jefferson County averaged 15.2 points per game and gave up 30.9 points per game last season and those numbers will need to turn around starting with the season opener.