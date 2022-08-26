Dec. 7, 1949 – Aug. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cecil Alton Burlison, 73, of Crosby, MS, who died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home in Crosby, MS will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at McNeely Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating; burial will follow at Rosetta Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the McNeely Church of God in Natchez from 9 a.m. until service time.

Cecil was born on Dec. 7, 1949, in Natchez, MS, to Jessie Isiah Burlison and Beulah Alice Freeman Burlison. Cecil enjoyed family, hunting, fishing, and motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Beulah Burlison; his eldest son, Roger Burlison; two brothers-in-law, John Bonds and Harvey Jones; one niece, Krista Stockstill; one nephew, Jessie Burlison; one great niece, Megan Smith and one of his dearest friends, Larry Woods.

Cecil leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Bambi Greer Burlison; two daughters, Briana Greer Foreman and her husband, Wesley and Jennifer Greer; one son, Lynn Burlison, and wife, Tiffany; stepson, Luke Moreau; three sisters, Jean Bonds, Jeanette Jones and Angela France and husband, Kenny; two brothers, Floyd “Pete” Burlison, and wife, Louise and Keith Burlison and wife, Sherry; lifetime friend and brother, Gerald Cornwell and wife, Brenda; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Pallbearers are Wesley Foreman, Justin Williams, Kirk Richmond, Byrce Bonds, Shawn Freeman, Paige Bonds, Billy Zimmerman, Dan Dalton, Kenny Frances, and Neal Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald Cornwell, Wesley Boyt, Johnny Bonds, Luke Moreau, and Tim Wilson.