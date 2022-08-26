Crime Reports: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 21, 21 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of drive-by shooting. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Tia Neshae Groom, 28, 320 Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of drive-by shooting. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on North Union Street.

Theft on Prince Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Christian Academy.

Reports — Tuesday

Two false alarms on South Canal Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Gary Circle.

Disturbance on Kennedy Drive.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Canal Street.

Burglary on Prince Street.

Threats on Opal Drive.

Threats on Holden Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Inez Street.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Woodhaven Drive.

Breaking and entering on Duster Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Property damage on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Theft on Merrill Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jimmy Lee Green, 53, Martin Lane, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Albert Guice, 73, Plantation Boulevard, Jackson, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious activity on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Sedgefield Road.

Intelligence report on Eastmoor Drive.

Reports — Monday

Dog problem on Case Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Civil matter on Alexander Road.

Intelligence report on Firetower Road.

Theft on Tubman Circle.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Gavin Creel, 44, 15 Cade St., warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Jacob Fitt, 28, 210 Shady Lane, Clayton, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Cade Wheeler, 28, 318 Oakley St., Shreveport, possession of schedule IV drugs and probation violation. No bond set.

Ashley Taylor, 22, 8325 Louisiana Highway 566, possession of schedule IV drugs and probation violation. No bond set.

Bethany Bier, 33, 301 Pollard Ave., Jonesville, illegal transfer of monetary funds, unauthorized use of card, theft. No bond set.

Robert Straud, 28, 105 Lynn Haven, Vidalia, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Stalking on Lee Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 900.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Louisiana Highway 129.

Alarms on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Robert Lewis Drive.

Automobile accident on Archer Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Suspicious person on US 84.