Oct. 22, 1954 – Aug. 21, 2022

Services for Gloria J. Cameron Calcote, 67, of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS were held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pentecostal Explosion Ministry at 2130 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 with Pastors Paula and Leonard Calcote officiating. Burial was followed at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

