Gloria J. Cameron Calcote

Published 4:05 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct. 22, 1954 – Aug. 21, 2022

Services for Gloria J. Cameron Calcote, 67, of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS were held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pentecostal Explosion Ministry at 2130 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 with Pastors Paula and Leonard Calcote officiating. Burial was followed at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Social Distancing and masks were enforced at all times

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Cecil Alton Burlison

Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker

Billy Joe Overby

Mildred Lee Wheeler

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you think the federal government's forgiveness of student loan debt will affect you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections