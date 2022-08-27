GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting

Published 12:53 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening.

Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun things, for both men and women.

It is owned and operated by Stacy Conde and her daughter Sophia Conde with Lauren Allbright in charge of marketing and sales operations. Learn more at mothersnatchez.com. 

Email newsletter signup

Above are scenes from the festivities.

More Business

New steakhouse stamps brand on Carter Street business block

Thanks to Shift South, 24 families from 11 states now call Natchez home

Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Sunday morning

‘We’re not going to be able to stay in this budget,’ Ferriday budget passes amid concerns over payroll

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you think the federal government's forgiveness of student loan debt will affect you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections