GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting

Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening.

Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun things, for both men and women.

It is owned and operated by Stacy Conde and her daughter Sophia Conde with Lauren Allbright in charge of marketing and sales operations. Learn more at mothersnatchez.com.

Above are scenes from the festivities.