Heavy rain postpones Cathedral, ACCS softball games

NATCHEZ — Inclement weather over the last several days has put a damper on MAIS District 3-5A games involving both the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave and the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels.

Cathedral, coming off a loss over Silliman Institute that was followed by a win over Franklin Academy last Saturday afternoon that took their record to 8-2 overall, was scheduled to travel to Madison to take on St. Joseph Catholic School last Monday afternoon and then play host to Copiah Academy last Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, those games were rained out and rescheduled for later on in the season. The Lady Green Wave were also looking to remain undefeated in District 3-5A, they will have to wait until next week for that to happen.

With those games being rained out, the Lady Green Wave has been able to get some practice in, but not as much as they would like and none of it taking place outside.

“We’ve been able to do our offensive drills. But we haven’t been able to do any defensive drills. We’re focusing on our pitchers and our hitting,” Cathedral head coach Craig Beesley said. “We have a nice indoor facility that we just had redone this summer. It’s been a blessing for us this year.”

Beesley said the outlook weather-wise in the near future may not look very promising as more rain is forecast, although not the flooding rains that have hit parts of Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas earlier this week.

“Looking at the long-range forecast, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be any better next week,” Beesley said. “We’re just going to stay ready and practice in the cage. When we’re ready to get back on the field, we’ll be ready to play.”

Cathedral’s junior varsity and varsity games at St. Joe Madison have been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 with the JV game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15 p.m. And that’s after they have back-to-back road district games against Central Hinds Academy on Monday, Aug. 29 and ACCS on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Cathedral’s home game against Copiah Academy won’t take place until Thursday, Sept. 15 with a varsity-only tilt starting at 5 p.m.

“It’s been frustrating. It’s been more frustrating for the coaches, the fans, and the parents than it has been the kids,” Beesley noted. “The kids are going to work hard, whether if it’s sunshine or if it’s raining. It has been frustrating for the kids, too.”

As for ACCS, which finally earned its first win of the season last Tuesday at home against Central Hinds Academy to go to 1-12 overall and 1-1 in district play, the Lady Rebels were looking to keep that momentum going earlier this week as they were scheduled to play at Copiah Academy on Monday afternoon and then host St. Aloysius High School on Tuesday afternoon.

However, those games were also postponed and rescheduled due to the rough weather. The Lady Rebels will play at Copiah Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a varsity-only game at 4 p.m. They will host St. Aloysius on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a varsity-only game at 5:30 p.m.

As for how the weather has affected practice, ACCS head coach Tate Lipscomb said, “That’s a problem. We’ve been going to the cage. We’re practicing in the gym a day or two. We haven’t been able to get in any practice.”

Lipscomb added that it has been frustrating for the players as well as the coaching staff.

“You can’t get in a rhythm or a routine when you can’t practice,” Lipscomb said. “Trying to figure out when to practice. Trying to go around other activities.”

ACCS next plays at the Centreville Academy Round Robin on Saturday before returning for district games next Monday at St. Joe-Madison and home against Cathedral next Tuesday.