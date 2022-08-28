Case — Eidt

Mr. and Mrs. John Stephen Case, Sr. announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Jessica Lynn Case to Blair Nicholas Eidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Blair Eidt.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Sicily Island High School. She is employed at Scott’s Pharmacy in Ferriday where she is a Certified Pharmacy Technician.

She is the granddaughter of Robert Earl Thompson and the late Earlene Kirkland Thompson of Monterey and the late Janice Nelson Case and Bobby Weese Case of Sicily Island.

Email newsletter signup

The groom-to-be is a graduate of Adam’s County Christian School and a graduate of Louisiana Tech University at Ruston where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Construction Engineering Technology. He is the Maintenance Lead of Von Drehle Corporation in Natchez.

He is the grandson of Mrs. Charlotte Ann Fox and the late Carlie C. Fox both of Jackson, Mississippi and Mrs. Patricia “Prissy” Ann Eidt and the late Sammy Graff Eidt both of Natchez.

The wedding will be at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Ferriday Hall in Ferriday with a reception to follow.

Family and friends are invited.

Formal invitations will be sent out.