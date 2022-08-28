Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Jelremy D’Osmond Hutchins, 20, 279 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Wednesday, Aug. 17

David Lee Hall, 62, 1209 Horseshoe Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Woodlawn Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Ambulance needed on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Northgate Road.

False alarm on Orleans Street.

Intelligence report on Nancy Court.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Duncan Avenue.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Creek Bend Road.

Suspicious activity on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop at Popeye’s.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jamie Andre White, 46, Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of trespassing and simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Karl Stephen Marvel, 60, Old Providence Road, Natchez, on charge of bench warrant. Released without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on East Sulinda Street.

Three thefts on Southmoor Drive.

Four burglaries on Southmoor Drive.

Burglary on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Unwanted subject on Chace road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on East Wilderness Road.

Identity theft on State Street.

Disturbance on Gadwall Court.

Warrant/affidavit on Case Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Accident on Foster Mound Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on State Street.

Accident on Finger Lane.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Moran Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Juvenile problem on Magnolia Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Robert Snyder, 19, 107 Iowa St., resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of a dwelling. No bond set.

Quentin Fergusen, 39, 236 Ferguson Road, Clayton, bench warrant for failure to appear, two counts. No bond set.

John Cameron, 42, 3172 Louisiana Highway 849, Grayson, simple escape.

Hunter Guidroz, 25, 4235 Bayou Black Drive, Houma, possession of schedule III drugs and possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Richard Jefferson, 23, 707 Fifth St., domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property and cruelty to juveniles (two counts). Bond set at $62,000.

Reports — Friday

Alarms on Washington Heights Road.

Automobile accident on US 425.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on US 84.

Introduction of contraband on Louisiana Highway 15.

Theft on Gillespie Street.

Simple escape on Louisiana Highway 15.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Arrest on warrant on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Woodmount Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.