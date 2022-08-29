Alternating lane closures planned for Concordia Parish roads

VIDALIA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced planned alternating lane closures in Concordia Parish between Sept. 12 and March 31, 2023.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 until Friday, March 31, 2023, the intersection of U.S. 84 East and Louisiana Avenue to the intersection of Louisiana Highway 131 will have alternating lane closures, LDOT states in a statement issued Friday.

The lane closures are required to allow the contractor, D & J Construction Company, to conduct roadway maintenance, LDOT states. Alternating lane closures will be conducted Monday through Saturday with no night work expected. No detours will be necessary.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” the release states.

For additional information, call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org.

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.