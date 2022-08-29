Ferriday man arrested for sextortion of 12-year-old

FERRIDAY, La. — A Ferriday man has been arrested for child pornography and sextortion charges, a serious crime where a person threatens to expose the victim’s private or sensitive material in order to make them do something in return out of fear.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Adams County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 19-year-old Larry Wesley Jr. on Friday, CPSO said in a press release.

CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit initially began investigating a cyber tip generated by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Aug. 18 that involved the sextortion of a 12-year-old by way of Instagram.

The account reportedly belonged to a Concordia Parish resident who had engaged in conversations with the child, demanded lewd photos and threatened negative reaction if the demands were refused.

Detectives obtained a residential address based on information provided by internet service providers and a search warrant was prepared.

On Friday, while serving the search warrant, numerous electronics were seized.

These devices reportedly contained files with children engaged in sexual activities as well as evidence of additional sextortion crimes.

Wesley has been charged by CPSO with three counts of pornography involving juveniles under age 13, four additional counts of pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles and extortion.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick reminded parents in the press release to be mindful of their children’s activities while using smartphones or other electronic devices capable of accessing the internet.

This matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at CPSO, Ext. 400, or by submitting an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.