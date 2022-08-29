Monday, Aug. 29, 2022: Mostly sunny, but 60 percent chance of showers during the afternoon

Published 2:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Enjoy your morning today. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Jackson say we will have a sunny morning, which will yield to showers and thunderstorms beginning between 1 and 3 p.m. Showers are likely after 3 p.m., they say.

Overall, Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with a high near 89. Make that 97 when you factor in the heat index.

The chance of rain is 60 percent, with rainfall between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

Monday night, the forecast calls for continued showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Meteorologists call for rain every day through the next week. Is someone building an ark?

 

 

