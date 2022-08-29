Pets of the Week: Spuds, Atwell and Nina

The volunteers at the Concordia PAWS Shelter adore this beautiful young dog, who they call Spuds. He is so full of personality and a joy to be around. Spuds is a 9-month-old Cur mix, neutered, fully vetted, HW negative, loves company, and is non dog aggressive. He is stuck in the Admin building. There is no other room for him. The bonus is that we get to spend time with him and we have grown to love him dearly. Such an affectionate young dog and would be a great addition to a loving family. Come visit Spuds at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.

Meet Atwell. He is about 6 months old and has been neutered. Atwell is lovable, playful and ready to change your life for the better. Come meet Atwell and see if he is your new BFF.

Meet Nina. She was brought in as a stray. Nina is about 7 months old. She is very active, playful with a lot of puppy energy. You can see by the smile on her face, she is very friendly, and lovable. Are you ready to give Nina a furever home? Come visit Atwell and Nina at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, is open for visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.