Police arrest man for murder involving Vidalia school employee’s death

VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division arrested Matt Lee Mason Jr. at 12:50 p.m. Monday for the murder of Tyberia Bell.

Bell, an employee of the Vidalia school district, was found dead in her home on Aug. 21. After an extensive and still ongoing investigation, investigators were able to establish enough probable cause and evidence to issue a warrant for second-degree murder that was signed by 7th JDC Judge, John Reeves, according to a statement from Chief Joey Merrill.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, if you have information regarding this tragic event, please contact the Vidalia Police Department.

Merrill thanked his investigators for “the hard work and dedication with this tragic event that occurred in our town.”

Merrill and the staff of the Vidalia Police Department asked the public to keep Bell’s family in their prayers.