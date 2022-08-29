Aug. 3, 1946 – Aug. 28, 2022

BUDE – Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Arnold, of Meadville, MS will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bude Church of God at Bude, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Rev. Will Lott and Rev. Tyson Windom will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Bude Church of God from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Rodney slipped from his earthly bounds to rest high on that mountain on Sunday morning past. He was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Adams County Mississippi, and passed Aug. 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana.

Email newsletter signup

He was a US Army Combat Wounded Purple Heart recipient, Vietnam Veteran, and worked in the oilfield industry prior to becoming disabled. He loved to hunt with his family, garden, and doted on his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was active in the Clay Hill Church of God, where he spent some of his happiest days, lending a hand when needed. He always had a kind word to say with encouragement to his family and friends while always looking forward to tomorrow. You could see the love in his eyes, hands, and actions. He’ll truly be missed.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Samuel Ernest Arnold and Pernie Elizabeth Freeman; former wife, Louis Faye Verbeck; son, Kenneth Earl Arnold; paternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” Arnold and Catherine Freeman; maternal grandparents, Archie Freeman and Jannie Grace Graves; siblings, RB, Roddis, Christine, Robert (Dorothy Mitchell), June, BJ (Edith Nell), Eddie V. (Riley Halford and Peewee Myers), Ernestine Cater, Billy Wayne.

Survivors are his children, Rodney Allen Arnold (Debra Otero), Angela Arnold, and Rhonda Kay Arnold;

former wife, Cookie Shoumaker; children, Samuel Roddis Arnold (Emily Pritchett and Brittany Friley), Chandra (Scott Mayfield), Robbie Robinson, John Robinson; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; maternal aunt, Georgia Mae Freeman Jordan; brother-in-law, James Cater; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families; and a host of friends.

Pallbearers are Joshua Arnold, Roman Arnold, Ridge Clanton, Clarence Lilly, Scott Mayfield, and Randy Arnold.

Honorary pallbearers are Peewee Arnold and grandsons Kole Arnold and Conner Mayfield.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.