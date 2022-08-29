SCAM ALERT: Adams County Sheriff warns of fake financial assistance program

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has received many complaints about a new scam making its way around through Facebook where a person claiming to be a federal agent gathers the victims’ private information.

The scammer claims to be working for a new government assistance program called “Benefits and Financial Assistance,” ACSO states in a news release.

The “agent” claims this is a government and private grant foundation that gives away billions in free money every year to help those on SSI, retirement and those that do not make a lot.

Victims are asked to provide this “agent” with all of their personal information, including their social security number, address, bank information, phone number, retired status and other personal information.

In return, the “agent” sends a photo of a card with the title “Benefits & Financial Assistance Government” and a fake driver’s license to give the impression this is a legitimate request.

The scammer asks the victims to send payment through Bitcoin and cash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to be very cautious when providing personal information to anyone.

If there is any doubt, contact law enforcement or the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

