Carolyn Tumminello Redhead, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA.

Carolyn was born February 14, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dominic and Frances Runyan Tumminello.

Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Cleveland, Mississippi High School. She received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from Delta State University. She then received a degree in medical technology from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Carolyn retired from her career as a high school teacher. She taught multiple subjects, but her favorites were chemistry and physics.

Carolyn was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Woodville, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nicky Tumminello Jackson; and grandchild, Thomas Redhead.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of sixty years, Nordy Redhead; three sons: Dr. Joseph Norwood Redhead, Jr. and wife, Tamara, Tim Redhead and John Redhead and wife, Shelley; grandchildren: Megan Redhead, Kaleigh Redhead, Lindsay Redhead, Mabel Redhead Lara and husband, Geo, Tal Redhead, Mary Frances Redhead, and Anna Charlotte Redhead; and one great-grandchild, Evelia Lara. She is also survived by her brother, Chris Tumminello.

A graveside celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville, Mississippi, with Rev. Van Windsor officiating under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.