Game On: Green Wave find opponent for Friday

NATCHEZ — Cathedral’s search for an opponent this Friday is complete. Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said they found the Louisiana Kings Home School out of Lafayette to play on Military Appreciation Night. The game will be at 7 p.m.

Cathedral’s original opponent Park Place Christian forfeited the game and the rest of the season due to not having enough players. Darbonne said he was concerned about losing valuable power points with the change of schedule. However, the Green Wave will get to play their Military Appreciation Game after all. .