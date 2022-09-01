Bulldogs announce stadium guidelines

Published 3:45 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Jefferson County and Natchez High School meet on the gridiron tomorrow evening in a battle of undefeated teams. Kick-off for the game is at 7:30 and the gates will open at 6:45.

Natchez-Adams County School District Athletics announced guidelines ahead of the rivalry game for fans.

  • Once a person leaves they are not permitted to come back in without purchasing a ticket
  • Anyone 5 and over must have a ticket
  • Anyone encouraging or engaging in violence will be removed from the stadium
  • Children 13 years and under must be accompanied by an adult to enter
  • State passes admit one person
  • District passes admit one person
  • No Loitering is allowed in concession areas
  • No standing along fences
  • Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the gates

