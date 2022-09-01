Bulldogs announce stadium guidelines

NATCHEZ — Jefferson County and Natchez High School meet on the gridiron tomorrow evening in a battle of undefeated teams. Kick-off for the game is at 7:30 and the gates will open at 6:45.

Natchez-Adams County School District Athletics announced guidelines ahead of the rivalry game for fans.

Once a person leaves they are not permitted to come back in without purchasing a ticket

Anyone 5 and over must have a ticket

Anyone encouraging or engaging in violence will be removed from the stadium

Children 13 years and under must be accompanied by an adult to enter

State passes admit one person

District passes admit one person

No Loitering is allowed in concession areas

No standing along fences

Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the gates