Bulldogs announce stadium guidelines
Published 3:45 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022
NATCHEZ — Jefferson County and Natchez High School meet on the gridiron tomorrow evening in a battle of undefeated teams. Kick-off for the game is at 7:30 and the gates will open at 6:45.
Natchez-Adams County School District Athletics announced guidelines ahead of the rivalry game for fans.
- Once a person leaves they are not permitted to come back in without purchasing a ticket
- Anyone 5 and over must have a ticket
- Anyone encouraging or engaging in violence will be removed from the stadium
- Children 13 years and under must be accompanied by an adult to enter
- State passes admit one person
- District passes admit one person
- No Loitering is allowed in concession areas
- No standing along fences
- Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the gates