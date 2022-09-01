CAUTION: Accident takes down traffic light on U.S. 61 North near Pedro’s restaurant

A traffic light on U.S. 61 North, Devereux Drive near Pedro’s restaurant in Natchez has been taken out overnight by an accident sometime overnight, according to county officials.

The lane that allows travelers to cross Devereux Drive and enter the restaurant parking lot is blocked by caution cones while the traffic light is lying on the ground beside the roadway.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said an overnight accident took down the traffic light.

City and Mississippi Department of Transportation workers are out repairing the damage and drivers should exercise caution.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.