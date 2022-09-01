CAUTION: Accident takes down traffic light on U.S. 61 North near Pedro’s restaurant

Published 11:51 am Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A traffic light on U.S. 61 North, Devereux Drive near Pedro’s restaurant in Natchez has been taken out overnight by an accident sometime overnight, according to county officials.

The lane that allows travelers to cross Devereux Drive and enter the restaurant parking lot is blocked by caution cones while the traffic light is lying on the ground beside the roadway.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said an overnight accident took down the traffic light.

Email newsletter signup

City and Mississippi Department of Transportation workers are out repairing the damage and drivers should exercise caution.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

More News

UPDATE: Unknown female’s body found in Mississippi River, taken to state crime lab for autopsy

Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner

UPDATE: Barge operators find body in Mississippi River South of Natchez

CORONER: Unknown person’s body found in Mississippi River

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you think the federal government's forgiveness of student loan debt will affect you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections