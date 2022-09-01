Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned parish resident contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana regarding the dog, which then notified authorities at CPSO.

Within the hour, deputies responded and seized the dog from its owner, Marshal Jones, and arrested Jones. The dog is to be treated by a local veterinarian for treatment before he is delivered to the humane society next week, Dorson said.

Dorson thanked CPSO for their quick response in this matter.

“Thank you, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, especially Lt. Gary Sims and Major Smith. Estimated time lapse between contacting Lt. Sims and the arrest of Mr. Jones: 38 minutes. Thanks for showing us how it’s done,” Dorson states.

For more information or to make contributions to Humane Society of Louisiana, email humanela@gmail.com or visit their website at www.humanela.org.