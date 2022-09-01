UPDATE: Unknown female’s body found in Mississippi River, taken to state crime lab for autopsy

NATCHEZ — The body of an unknown woman was found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez on Thursday.

Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed later Thursday evening that the unidentified remains are a female of unknown race or age.

The remains have been transported to the state crime for a full autopsy, he said.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the body around noon Thursday.

The barge was approximately 15 miles South of the Natchez bridge, he said.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.