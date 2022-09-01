Weather Forecast: September 2, 2022

Friday night football kicks off a busy weekend in the Miss-Lou. Dove hunting opens Saturday and SEC Football returns Saturday, not counting Missouri and Tennessee who played Thursday.

Of course the weather might change those plans. Friday has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a SW wind blowing around 5 mph.

The high for the day will be 90 with the heat index at 98. Friday night will have a low of 74 and a 30 percent chance of showers.

According to the river gauge in Natchez, Mississippi River is forecast to fall from 21.6 feet to 21.5 feet. It is projected to continue to fall the rest of the week into next.