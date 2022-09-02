Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Published 10:04 am Friday, September 2, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Edward lee Davis, 41, 575 Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.
Arrests — Monday
William Bernard Dailey, 60, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.
Sanjuan Antonio Hopkins, 37, 25413 Lehigh Street, Detroit, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.
Victoria Janay Dailey, 23, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.
Vantrell Learan Jenkins, 35, 21 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Deborah Diann Dailey-Hopkins, 53, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.
Johnqual Lemanuel Nix, 35, 3 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery. No bond set.
Reports — Tuesday
Disturbance on Inez Street.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Malicious mischief on South Pearl Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Harassment on Vaughn Drive.
False alarm on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.
Accident on South Canal Street.
False alarm on North Union Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Intelligence report on Northampton Road.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Unwanted subject on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Civil matter on Roth Hill Road.
Reports — Monday
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Montebello Drive.
Five burglaries on Montebello Drive.
Stolen vehicle on Montebello Drive.
Dog problem on Roselawn Drive.
Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Creek Bend Road.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Arrowhead Drive.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Wood Avenue.
Theft on Montebello Drive.
Intelligence report on North Raintree Street.
Threats on Old Washington Road.
Disturbance on Canal Street.
Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Carey Jerome Watson, 30, Old Roxie Road Northwest, Roxie, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Released without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Tyrell Devontae Kelly, 30, King Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to commit a crime. Held without bond.
Imani Rice, 21, Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of abusive 911 call. Held without bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Intelligence report on Wildlife Way.
Fire on Coventry Road.
Fire on Lower Woodville Road.
Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.
Dog problem on Southview Drive.
Traffic stop on Fourth Street.
Harassment on U.S. 61 North.
Unwanted subject on Wildlife Way.
Breaking and entering on Broadmoor Drive.
Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Accident on Airport Road.
Theft on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Threats on State Street.
Unwanted subject on Tuccio Lane.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Reports — Monday
Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.
Intelligence report on Carmel Church Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Lost/stolen tag on State Street.
Malicious mischief on York Road.
Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
William Montgomery, 31, 1627 Camillia St., possession of schedule II drugs (two counts) and hold for probation violation. No bond set.
Mary Sturdivant, 37, homeless, entry and remaining after being forbidden and violation of a court order. No bond set.
Arrests — Monday
Marvell Carter, 29, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, theft. No bond set.
Dandre McGarr, 23, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, theft. No bond set.
Reports — Wednesday
Nuisance animals on Panola Drive.
Automobile accident on Hall Road.
Reports — Tuesday
Nuisance animals on Panola Drive.
Disturbance on Green Acres Road.
Traffic stops on Carter Street.
Drug law violation on Camellia Street.
Automobile theft on Carter Street.
Automobile accidents on Carter Street.
House fire on Louisiana Highway 600.
Traffic stops on US 84.
Criminal trespass on Skipper Drive.
Reports — Monday
Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 15.
Reckless driving on US 84.
Fire on Terry Circle.
Automobile fire on US 84.
Disturbance on Margaret Circle.
Criminal damage to property on Jones Street.
Traffic stops on Carter Street.
Introduction of contraband on Louisiana Highway 15.
Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive.
Theft on Carter Street.
Fire on Fisherman Drive.
Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 568.
Traffic stops on US 84.
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Kellie Palermo, 41, 6139 Lormand Road, Maurice, theft of a motorvehicle. No bond set.
Ferriday Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Reginald McCoy, 38, 430 Watson Alley, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.