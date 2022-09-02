Oct. 7, 1974 – Aug. 30, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Gloria Elinda Hargrave McKnight, 47, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Natchez will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Gloria was born Oct. 7, 1974, in Adams County, the daughter of Gloria Turner Harris and Eddie Hargrave. She was a 1992 graduate of Natchez High School and was a business owner. Gloria was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and Deborah #5 Order of the Eastern Stars. She enjoyed playing games on the phone, watching football, crossword puzzles, and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Eddie Hargrave, III and Robert Edward Hargrave.

Gloria leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Calvin McKnight, Sr.; three sons, Calvin McKnight, Jr., Dalvin Derrell McKnight, and Tevin Terrell McKnight; one sister, Jamie Lewis (Overton); two brothers, Edwin Hargrave and Mizell Noble; grandfather, Willie Turner, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.